George Casper
Fond du Lac - George Casper, 103, passed away Dec. 28, 2018.
A celebration of Life for George Casper will be held on SATURDAY, February 23, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Fond du Lac Avenue. A formal ceremony will be presented by the FDL Fire Department starting at 11:10 AM, lasting approximately one-half hour. Refreshments will be provided following the ceremony.
The family looks forward to spending time and sharing stories to everyone whose lives have been touched by our dad.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 13, 2019