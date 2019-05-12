George "Ducky" Del Ponte



Campbellsport - George B. "Ducky" Del Ponte, 72, of the Town of Osceola passed unexpectedly on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his home. He was born in Campbellsport on December 30, 1946, the son of Dante and Dorothy (nee Steinacker) Del Ponte. He served in the US Army Reserve from 1966 to 1972. George worked at Weasler Engineering for over 35 years before retiring. He enjoyed hunting, fishing gardening, cooking and baking but most important was time spent with family and friends.



Survivors include his children Trisha (Jeff) Wills, Tiffany (Justin) Nelsen and Travis (Lisa) Del Ponte, grandchildren Mason, Charlee, Logan, Pippa, Uriah, Kailey and Ava, brothers Dante Charles (Joanne) Del Ponte and Dan Del Ponte, special buddy Mauser, other relatives and many friends.



George was preceded in death by his parents and sister Claudia.



There will be a visitation on Saturday, May 18th beginning at 11:00 am with a Memorial Service at 1:30 pm at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Campbellsport. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery in Campbellsport with Military Rites.



Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary