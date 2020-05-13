Services
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Memorial service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
George E. Graff


1923 - 2020
George E. Graff Obituary
George E. Graff

Fond du Lac - George E. Graff, 97, of Fond du Lac, passed away on May 10, 2020 at The Woodlands in Fond du Lac. He was born March 10, 1923 to Albrina Graf. George married Bertha Rutz in 1977.

George enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1941. For the majority of George's career, he was employed at Best Roller. He was a member of American Legion Post 75 and the Church of Peace.

George enjoyed sitting with the guys at Ma and Pa's drinking coffee.

George is survived by his son Douglas of Green Bay. He was preceded in death by his wife Bertha in 2003.

Cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will take place in the future.

Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 13 to May 14, 2020
