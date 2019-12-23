|
|
George E. Warner, Jr.
Ripon - George E. Warner, Jr., age 86, of Ripon, WI passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Whispering Pines Nursing Home in Ripon.
George was born in Fond du Lac, WI on January 10, 1933, the son of George Sr. and Isla (Hill) Warner. He washed dishes at a hotel in Fond du Lac, and also was in charge of operating the elevator for guests. George loved sports and followed all Wisconsin teams, but especially had a passion for baseball.
George is survived by two sisters, Janet (Lee) Washington of Ripon, WI and Barbara Seth of Fond du Lac, WI; a brother, William Matthews of California; two nephews, David (Vickie) Olson of Fond du Lac, WI and Keith (Sue) Olson, Jr. of Wausaukee, WI; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Isla Warner; a sister, Beverly Olson and a brother, Wesley Warner.
Visitation for George will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.
A memorial service for George will be held at 5:00 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home in Ripon, with Lee Washington officiating. A memorial is being established in his name.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019