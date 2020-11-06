George "Bud" Huck III
Fond du Lac - George "Bud" E. Huck III, 80, passed away on November 4, 2020 at Crossroads Care Center of Fond du Lac. George was born on March 29, 1940 in Fond du lac to Betty (Kimmel) and George Huck Jr.
George attended Goodrich High School and served in the United States Airforce from 1959 to 1965. He served at a Military Radar Defense Line in Frobisher Bay in the Baffin Islands.
George married Karla Kingsley on July 29, 1965. They lived in Taycheedah for 43 years, on a few acres, where he loved to mow with his big tractor.
George worked at Giddings & Lewis for 37 years. In retirement, he worked at Eilertson's Inc. for 5 years.
George enjoyed snowmobiling, golfing, bowling, raising quarter horses, restoring classic cars and spending many hours on his boat fishing for walleyes that he cleaned and cooked. George had exceptional taste in his cars and trucks.
George is survived by his wife, Karla; three brothers, Jim (Barb) Huck, Bill (Sharon) Huck and Dick (Anola) Huck; one sister, Kathy Hilbert; one brother-in-law, John Panetti; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Carl and Merna Kingsley; one brother, Donald Huck; brother-in-law, Tom Hilbert; niece, Heidi Piwoni; and a sister-in-law, Ruby Panetti.
Due to Covid-19, there are no services at this time. Cremation has taken place.
George's family wishes to extend a thank you to Crossroads Care Center of Fond du Lac and Heartland Hospice for their care of George.
