George Klimpke. Jr.



Campbellsport - George G. Klimpke, Jr., 85, of Dundee passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at his home. He was born in Evanston, IL on March 17, 1934, the son of George and Mary (nee Schmit) Klimpke, Sr. George graduated from Evanston High School in 1952 and served in the US Army for two years. He began his career as a tool and die maker and became the co-owner of



A-Line Mold and Tool in Franklin Park, IL. After moving to Dundee, George was an active member of the Crooked Trails Snowmobile Club, Long Lake Fishing Club, Long Lake Preservation Assoc. and the Dundee Mill Park. George was a great member of the Dundee community and will be missed by all.



George leaves behind his best friend and soulmate of 48 years Donna Lieberman, children Curtis (Lois) Klimpke and Catherine (Robert) Lawrence, grandchildren Michele Lawrence and her daughter Karsyn and Russell (Amanda) Lawrence and their children Asher and Arwen, brother Richard (Larry Pollock) Klimpke, other relatives and many friends.



George was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gordon.



There will be a visitation on Thursday June 20th beginning at 3:00 pm with a funeral service at 5:00 pm at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. Campbellsport. Rev. Doug Birr will officiate with cremation to follow and burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dundee, at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Dundee Mill Park (P.O. Box 904 Campbellsport, WI 53010) or the Fond du Lac Humane Society.



