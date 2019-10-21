|
|
George L. Sommers
Rochester, MN - George L. Sommers, 101, formerly of Van Dyne, Alaska and Rochester, MN, died on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Rochester, MN.
He was born on August 23, 1918, in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Louis A. and Sarah M. Lien Sommers. On January 8, 1944, he married Carolyn "Molly" Merz at Calvary Presbyterian Church in Milwaukee. Carolyn preceded him in death.
George graduated from West High School in Minneapolis. He worked in Alaska as a dynamiter for the Army Corps of Engineers. George worked at Froedtert Malt Factory in West Milwaukee as a maltser for 40 years retiring in 1983. He was an active member of the Eagles, Senior Citizens Club and various union labor organizations. George enjoyed his friendship with Native Americans, fishing, hunting, playing cards and traveling.
He is survived by four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and his friend Mary Walther of Rochester, MN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Carolyn in 2000 and his daughter Vivian Nishi.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Rev. James Reiff officiating. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in the Town of Nekimi.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019