George Posthuma
Waupun - George Posthuma, age 93 of Waupun, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at his home.
George was born on April 1, 1926, in the village of Friesland, Columbia County, a son of Fredrick and Della (Cupery) Posthuma. He married Betty Cupery on June 16, 1950, in Friesland and they were blessed with 69 wonderful years together.
George proudly served his country in the Navy during World War II. He was a member of the Waupun American Legion Post 210. George was a life-long area resident in Waupun. George was a skilled carpenter and he and his sons built numerous homes in the Waupun area. George was employed as a guard at Waupun Correctional for 28 years until he retired. Following retirement, George worked at West Main Lumber and The National Bank of Waupun. George and Betty also enjoyed traveling seeing many areas of the United States and Europe. George was an active member of First Reformed Church in Waupun serving as an elder. He was also an avid sports fan, watching the Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, Green Bay Packers, and Wisconsin Badgers. George also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing and watching. George was also a member of the local country club.
George is survived by his wife, Betty; one daughter: Nancy (Duane) Braaksma of Green Lake, four sons: Mitch (Mary) Posthuma of Camden, SC, Fredrick (Brenda) Posthuma of Beaver Dam, Guy (Donna) Posthuma of Waupun, George (Renee) Posthuma of Fond du Lac; nine grandchildren, Aimee (Todd) Houchin, Chad (Kristina) Braaksma, Tracy (Cory) Kastner, Mitch (Colleen) Posthuma, Josh (Denise) Posthuma, Joe (Cinthia) Posthuma, Rachel (Josh) Hill, Shawn Posthuma, and Dirk Posthuma. George and Betty were also blessed with 17 great-grandchildren.
George is also survived by his brother, Clarence (Leona) Posthuma, three sisters-in-law, Donna (Wayne) Tavs, Marge Cupery and Mary (Bill) Voelz and other relatives and friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Sam (Ruth) Posthuma; three sisters, Edna (Randy) Cupery, Effie (Norm) Braaksma and Marion (Duane) Braaksma.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at First Reformed Church, 422 West Franklin Street, Waupun, with the Rev. Barry Lang officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Waupun American Legion Post 210. Inurnment will take place privately at a later date in Friesland Cemetery.
George's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in George's name to Agnesian Healthcare Hospice or the First Reformed Church of Waupun.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2020