George Ross Purcell
Fond du Lac - George Ross Purcell, 89, of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin went to his heavenly home May 24, 2020.
Born in Joplin, Missouri on December 19, 1931 to parents George Francis and Vivian Iona Purcell, he attended schools in Kiowa and Pratt, Kansas graduating from Pratt High School in 1949. He went on to attend Pratt Jr. College and Kansas University.
He joined the Air Force in 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1956. He served his country during the the Korean conflict as a member of the military band playing the saxophone and clarinet.
While living in Alaska he married Doris Hofseth and had three children: Ross Alan Purcell of Kent, Washington, Kim Purcell (Lemon) and Kelli Purcell both of Redwood City, California.
In 1967 he married his partner of 53 years, Carol Jean Williams and had two more children, Debra Purcell (Pralle) & Craig Purcell. While in California he worked for Transamerica Credit Corp.
In 1973 he moved to Arkansas City, KS where he accepted Christ as his personal savior and was an active member of Hilcrest Baptist Church.
In 1975 he moved to Enid, Oklahoma where he built a life of love and laughter with his family. He was a proud charter member of Temple Baptist Church, devoted father, employee of Alice Chalmers Credit Corporation, softball coach, church youth leader and occasional actor at the Gaslight Community Theatre.
In 1996 he and Carol returned to Fond du Lac to care for mother-in-law Charlotte after the passing of his father-in-law, Lowell. He joined Trinity Baptist Church where he was an active member of the congregation and school, building deep friendships and helping his community. A life-long lover of music, he created and lead the Senior Center Adult Musical Performers (SCAMP) alongside Carol who helped book the shows and cheer-lead.
Ross is survived by his sons, Dr. Craig Purcell and Ross Alan Purcell, daughters, Debra Pralle, Kelli Purcell & Kimberly Lemon, grandchildren Sofia & Miles Pralle, Clayton & Harrison Purcell, Daniel & Nicole Torres, Joey & Ashley Parnell, Olivia Becker and great grand-children: Michael, Nicolas, Gavin, Wyatt & Everett.
Sisters-in-law Mary Williams and Linda Danor, nephew's Mark Schwebke, Nathan & Jarod Williams, and nieces Ann Tenney, Melissa Schmidt, Tanya Schmidt, and Katie Duel.
The family would like to thank the outstanding staff at Agnesian Hospital, Hospice Home of Hope, and Mary Williams for their care, kindness, and compassion. We would have been lost without you.
Ross was a gentleman. A man of great compassion, intelligence, and humor who was incapable of passing a Good Will or St. Vinnie's without popping in for a "quick look-see". He spent most mornings at his kitchen table writing short stories, poems, and his latest contemplations of love, life, and the mysteries of the universe. He also published four short memoirs that will be treasured by our family.
What else can we say about a man of such wit, generosity, empathy, strength, creativity, and unconditional love? Who was present, engaged, devoted?
Simply that we adored him. Deeply. And damn, we will miss him. He was one of a kind.
"Hey Dad - Give Carol a big hug for all of us, OK?" - the kids.
Ross will be laid to rest in Estabrooks Cemetery. There will be no funeral at present. A celebration of life for Ross and Carol will be announced for August.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 25 to May 27, 2020