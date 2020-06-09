George T. Schulze
George T. Schulze

North Fond du Lac - George T. Schulze, age 66, of North Fond du Lac, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on June 2, 1954, in Fond du Lac, the son of James and Dorothy (Euhardy) Schulze. On May 18, 1974, he married Cathy Mueller. George worked at Silver Star for over thirty years retiring in 2018. George enjoyed golf, watching sports especially the Brewers and Packers, casino trips, going up north with family and friends and spending time with his grandkids. George was a volunteer on the North Fond du Lac Fire Department for over twenty years. George had a great sense of humor and was always known for making people laugh.

Survivors include his wife, Cathy; four daughters, Jennifer Schulze, Heather (James) Licht, Christine (Andrew) Brown, Bridget (Dean) Hefter; his grandchildren, Hunter Licht, Brayden Licht, Parker Licht, Owen Hefter; one sister, Diane (Jerry) Sell; one brother, Jim (Mary) Schulze; sister-in-law, Karen Mueller; brother-in-law, David Mueller; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorothy Schulze; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Beatrice Mueller; brother-in-law, John Mueller; sister-in-law, Carol Weber.

Private family visitation and service will take place. Cremation has taken place. Interment will take place at a later date at Ledgeview Memorial Park.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
