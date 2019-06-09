Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Beaver Dam - George W. Stodola, 48, of Beaver Dam, died Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was born December 8, 1970 in Colorado Springs, CO, the son of Donald and Janice Moyer Stodola. George owned and operated a tattoo shop in Colorado in previous years. He enjoyed creating tattoos, traveling, snowmobiling, being outdoors, hiking, camping, fishing, and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by two daughters, Nichole Stodola and Ashley Stodola; four grandchildren, Connor, Trevor, Landon, Ashton, and Athena; his mother, Janice Stodola; five siblings, Shelley Goldman, Tommy (Jeanne) Junaitis, Dallas (Kim) Junaitis, Jr., Belinda (Randy Erke) Anheuser, and Brenda (Tom) Kroken; special friend, Jennifer Cooper; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Donnie; paternal and maternal grandparents.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 3:00 - 6:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place.

Memorials in George's name may be sent to Uecker-Witt Funeral Home c/o Nichole Stodola.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 9, 2019
