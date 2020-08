George WeigelFond du Lac - George Weigel, 78, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020.Service: A service of remembrance will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the park in Rosendale (next to Laconia High School). Visitation from 9:00 to 11:00 AM.Please wear masks if you are able and bring lawn chairs.Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifunerachapel.com . 920-921-4420