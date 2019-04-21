|
George William Flood, M.D.
Corpus Christi, TX - Enfolded in his beloved Ellen's arms, in their bedroom filled with family, friends and birdsong, George Flood kicked the bucket just after sunset on Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Born in Fond du Lac, WI on January 17, 1930 and raised in Eden, WI, George (a lifelong Packers fan) attended St. Norbert College and Marquette University School of Medicine, where he met Ellen Murphy of Dubuque, IA. They were married on August 20, 1955, soon after he started pediatric residency at Milwaukee Children's Hospital in Wisconsin. In 1956, George was drafted into the U.S. Navy where he served active duty as a lieutenant in the Medical Corps at Great Lakes Naval Hospital in Illinois. In 1959 he completed a year of pediatric psychiatry residency at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY, before opening his pediatric practice in Corpus Christi, TX in August, 1959. Dr. Flood retired from his busy private practice in 2002, but worked as a developmental pediatrician and at Driscoll Children's Hospital until his final retirement in May, 2017.
George loved and respected children and their parents, and he believed in the highest ideals of the medical profession, striving to give every patient their best chance at their best life. Diagnosed with Type I diabetes mellitus as a young adult, George was insulin dependent for 65 years, so he understood the challenges faced by many of his patients and empathized with everyone's struggle for health and wholeness. Dr. Flood was beloved by the nurses, administrators and fellow physicians with whom he worked, and his patients often found it difficult to move on to an "adult doctor." He served as Director of the Diabetic Clinic at Driscoll 1977-1981, and he sought to serve the larger Corpus Christi community through his years here by accepting acting medical director, chief of staff, and/or chair of pediatrics responsibilities at Driscoll Children's Hospital, Spohn Hospital and Memorial Hospital. He served as Medical Director for Ada Wilson Hospital 1961-72, and as vice-president of Children's Heart Institute of South Texas 1983-90. He enjoyed mentoring young pediatricians and served as clinical assistant professor at UTMB-Galveston for more than 20 years. He was active in several medical and pediatric professional societies, and directed the Nueces County Rubella Campaign in 1970.
Music was George's passion and he and Ellen enjoyed live performance every chance they got. George served as president of Corpus Christi Symphony 1972-73 and as founding vice-president of Corpus Christi Chamber Music Society 1983-89. He actively promoted children's welfare through his long association with La Leche League and as an early president of Corpus Christi Montessori Society 1963-64. He loved to play golf, hike mountains, travel adventurously and drink margaritas--all with his lovingly supportive Ellen.
George and Ellen have seven children and twenty-five grandchildren who each experienced a full measure of unconditional fatherly love and who all survive: daughter Mary (Paul Nugent) and children Francis, Patrick, Nick, Jack, Anna and Dorothy, of Houston; son Patrick (Laurie Lincoln) and daughters Ina Claire, Ella and Orla, of Anchorage, AK; son Kevin (Kiko Gladsjo) and children Oona and Kai, of San Diego, CA; son Chris (Rene Bennett) and children Maren, Bridey, McGuire and Callan, of Houston; son John (Patti Browning) and children Peter, Mary Ellen, Paul, Molly and Charlie, of Corpus Christi; daughter Maggie (Andrew Herdeg) and children George and Cecilia, of San Antonio; and son Charles (Janet Roush) and sons William, Daniel and Christopher, of Houston. George was preceded in death by his parents Esther (Timblin) and George Flood, and by his beloved brother, Pat Flood, whose wife Marie (Burton) of Longmont, CO and children Brendan (Vanessa Munden) of Asheville, NC and Caitlin (Andrew Moore) of Lyons, CO, survive, as do many nieces and nephews, and his canine buddy, Louie.
In addition to his stalward Ellen, George had wonderful caregivers, nurses, allied health professionals and physicians who cared for him during his final years. The family especially thanks Nelson Encarnacion, Roland Ramirez, Maggie Roberts and Samantha Guajardo for their loving care.
Visitation at Corpus Christi Cathedral on Monday, April 22 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Resurrection at Corpus Christi Cathedral on Tuesday, April 23, the Feast of St. George, at 10:00 a.m., procession to burial at Seaside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Driscoll Children's Hospital Foundation, http://www.driscollchildrens.org/giving.or to Catholic Campaign for Human Development, Office of National Collections, United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, P.O. Box 96278, Washington, D.C. 20090-6278; checks payable to "USCCB-CCHD". (FYI: "kick the bucket" was specifically requested by George.)
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 21, 2019