Georgianna Brath
Ashford - Georgianna L. Brath (nee Hagen), 98, of Ashford passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Hope Nursing Home in Lomira. She was born on September 27, 1921, the daughter of the late Hugo and Alma Hagen (nee Dais) and was raised in Rubicon. On Feb. 14, 1942 she married Michael Brath Sr. at St. John's Catholic Church in Rubicon. Georgianna and Mike farmed in the Towns of Herman, Lomira and Ashford. She was a member of St. Martin's Catholic Church in Ashford. Georgiana enjoyed playing cards and polka dancing.
Survivors include her children Michael (Jayne) Jr., Ron (Judy), Stanley (Millie), Carol (William) Dreikosen, all of Campbellsport and Dale (Paula) of Fond du Lac, daughter-in-law, Cathy, 23 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren with one on the way, her sisters Gertrude Werner, LaVerne (Donald) Wendelborn, and Caroline Hagen, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugo and Alma Hagen, husband, Michael Sr., son, Dennis, siblings, Theobald, Mildred, Marie, and Genevieve.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Martin's Chapel, Ashford (N1271 Minnie Lane, Campbellsport). Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will follow in St. Martin's Cemetery.
Georgianna's family would like to thank Hope Nursing Home and Agnesian Hospice for their care.
