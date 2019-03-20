Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
311 W. 93rd Street
Overland Park, WI
Overland Park, KS - Gerald A. Halfmann, 94, of Overland Park, KS, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Brookdale at Rosehill. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23rd at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 8311 W. 93rd Street, Overland Park, KS 66202. Gerald was born August 31, 1924 to the late Elmer and Marie Halfmann in Jericho, WI. Shortly after graduating high school, Gerry enlisted in the US Navy and served as a Radioman during World War 2. He was called back to active duty to serve in the Korean War. On May 25, 1946 Gerry married Georgine Pagel in Fond du Lac, WI. When he returned home, Gerry went to work for the Ford Motor Company as a Sales Representative before retiring in 1980. He came out of retirement to work for Claas of America as an Operations Manager for several years before finally retiring in 1986. Gerry was a member of the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed volunteering at the Overland Park Golf Course. Gerry is survived by his wife of almost 73 years, Georgine Halfmann; daughter, Sandy Postle; six grandchildren, Andrea Postle; Amy Bonselaar and husband Brian; Adrianne Black and husband Mike; Brendan Postle; Sara Halfamnn; Chris Halfmann; six great grandchildren, Logan Shumway; Sully Cooper; Luke and Alex Bonselaar; Cody Postle; Alexis Gabbert; great great granddaughter, Charlotte Stallsworth; two brothers, Delwin Halfmann and wife Joan; Donald Halfmann and sister, Patricia LaFleur. He is preceded in death by a son, Thomas Halfmann. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 20, 2019
