Gerald "Skook" E. Blatz
Fond du Lac - Gerald "Skook" E. Blatz, 74, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home. He was born August 16, 1944 in Fond du Lac, the son of Germaine and Bernadette Goebel Blatz. Skook graduated from Goodrich High School, served in the U.S. Navy, and received an Associate Degree in Business from UW Fond du Lac. On July 29, 1967 he married Kathy A. Immel at St. Michael's Church in Dotyville. He was a member of St. Isidore Parish in Mt. Calvary. Skook worked for G&L and retired in 2000. He worked part time for H & R Block until 2018. He was a member of the G&L Oldsters. Skook enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing, bowling, playing sheepshead and euchre. The grandkids loved coming to Gramp's house, seeing Fox News on the TV.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; two children, Tanya (Mark Backhaus) Goebel of West Bend and Brian (Gail) Blatz of Mt. Calvary; four grandchildren, Devon and Dillon Goebel, Mia and Kent Blatz; eight siblings, Carol (Dave) Thome, Joan (Smitty) Rait, Pat (Fritz) Goebel, Janet Smith, Ken (Joanne) Blatz, Don (Carolyn) Blatz, Rick (Renee) Blatz, and Jackie (Jeff) Lindsley. He is further survived by brothers and sister-in-law, Bob "Buff" Immel, Gordon "Jr." Immel, John (Sue) Immel, Mike (Kathy) Immel, Sue (Phil) Lefeber, and Bernie Brenner; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Timothy Blatz; father and mother-in-law, Gordon and Alice Immel; brother and sisters-in-law, Gary Smith, Mary (Gordon) Rohlfs, Linda Brenner, Darlene Immel, Bonnie Immel, and Christine Immel; and niece, Michele Krahn.
The visitation will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home and again on Friday from 9:30 - 11:00 AM at church. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Isidore Parish, 308 Calvary Street in Mt. Calvary. Cremation has taken place.
The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Gina Everson, Froedtert Medical Team, Agnesian Cancer Center Team, especially the chemo nurses, and Agnesian Home Hospice Team for the care and compassion shown to Skook and his family over the years and to Nicole Wiegert for being there along the way to explain things so we could understand.
We had been praying for healing for Skook, either here on earth or in Heaven and God chose the later.
