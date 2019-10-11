|
|
Gerald F. Bump
Fond du Lac - Gerald F. Bump, 82, died Monday, October 7, 2019 at his residence in Oakfield. He was born in Fond du Lac on Tuesday, August 10, 1937 to Glenn and Mattie (née Millard) Bump.
Gerald served in the U.S. Army and then worked at Giddings & Lewis for over thirty years. He enjoyed farming, and loved animals, especially dogs, horses and birds. Gerald was passionate about his older cars, especially his Model A's, and his motorcycles, having once ridden coast to coast.
Survivors include his two children, Dawna (Victor) Banks and Troy Bump; three grandchildren, Victor (Ana) Banks, Nathaniel Banks and Britany (Stephen) Wrightenberry; brother, Gordon (Lynn) Bump; two sisters, Penny (Robert) Smith and Sandra (Michael) Muldoon; and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Mattie.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Monday, October 14, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. Burial in Rienzi Cemetery will follow with Military Funeral Honors being presented by American Legion Trier-Puddy Post #75.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019