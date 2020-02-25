|
Gerald G. Weberg
Fond du Lac - Gerald "Jerry" George Weberg, age 77, of Fond du Lac, WI, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 29, 1942 in Escanaba, MI as the only child to George R. and Norma L. (Wickstrom) Weberg and grew up in Ensign, Michigan.
After Jerry's 1960 graduation from Rapid River High School in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, he attended Northern Michigan University where he earned his Bachelor's degree. He moved to Fond du Lac, WI in 1965 to start his career in the Technical Education Department at Goodrich High School where he primarily taught woodworking classes, but also automotive, drafting, and machine shop until he retired in 1998. In addition, Jerry worked many summers at Vulcan Manufacturing and later at Manowske Welding Supply.
He is survived by his daughter, Tamara Weberg of Kimberly, WI, and his daughter Michelle Tesch and son-in-law Bryan Tesch of Appleton, WI. He is further survived by three grandchildren Aaron and Emily Tesch, David Valadez, his former wife and friend, Dianne Koehler, as well as many members of Dianne's family who he considered his own. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Many who knew Jerry called him "Weebs", and will remember him as a very outgoing, talkative, gentle man who always had a story to share and advice to give. He was very proud of his daughters and grandchildren and enjoyed attending their activities and watching their performances. His hobbies included woodworking, hunting, working on cars, taking photographs and spending time with his children, grandchildren and his dogs. He was also a skilled craftsman, working on all aspects of the carpentry, plumbing, electrical, roofing, drywall, garage construction and cement work for his family home. He could fix just about anything and often shared his skills and talents with others.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division St. in Fond du Lac, WI. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 3:00 PM. Online condolences may be shared at zacherlfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Fond du Lac Humane Society @ fdlhumane.org or your local Humane Society.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020