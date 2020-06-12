Gerald "Jerry" Killinger
Fond du Lac - Gerald Daniel Killinger, 82, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at home with family by his side. He was born on the family farm to the late Nicholas and Sylvia (Holma) Killinger February 28, 1938, his mother's birthday.
Jerry was united in marriage to Jean Dorothy Lefeber on August 24, 1963 in Glidden, WI.
Jerry served his country in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959. Following his military service, Jerry attended Stout State University graduating with a Masters Degree in Education. He taught Industrial Education before beginning his career at Mercury Marine as a Tool Designer, retiring after 29 years of service.
Jerry enjoyed woodworking and gardening. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed making maple syrup with his family. Jerry took great pleasure in spending time at the cabin up north, instilling his love of nature to his children and grandchildren.
Jerry is survived by his wife Jean, of 56 years; his three children, Anthony Killinger, Alec Killinger and Josie (Dave) Geishirt; five grandchildren, Mitchel and Nicholas Killinger, Daniel, Grady and Anna Geishirt; one great granddaughter, Lily Killinger; four brothers, Nicholas, William, John and James; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David Killinger.
Services: Jerry's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street in Fond du Lac. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Per family's request, masks are optional. Cremation has taken place.
The family extends their gratitude to Agnesian Hospice Hope staff for their care and compassion.
Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.