Gerald L. "Jerry" Stark
Gerald L. "Jerry" Stark

Brownsville - Gerald L. "Jerry" Stark, 77, of Brownsville, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Edenbrook in Fond du Lac.

Jerry was born on July 16, 1943, in Owen, the son of the late Louis and Rosemary (nee Carter) Stark. Jerry joined the Navy after graduating Kewaskum High School and worked on a repair ship for four years before returning to Wisconsin and meeting his future wife, Janice ( Jan) Tomczyk. They married February 10th, 1968 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Stetsonville, Wisconsin and welcomed daughter, Jennifer, in January and son, Joseph, in December the following year. Jerry spent many years coaching softball, enjoyed bowling, going up north, and going on gambling trips with his wife. They shared many wonderful years watching their children grow and become adults and begin their own families before her passing on September 7, 2002.

Jerry worked as an electrician for Mercury Marine until his retirement in 2003. In his retirement, Jerry spent time watching his grandkids sports, volunteering with the Theresa American Legion Post 270, gambling, fish and hunting, traveling, and bowling. He is fondly remembered for doing his Friday Fish Fry's over the camp fire up north. On a daily basis, he enjoyed playing solitare just as much as he did playing cribbage and doing the crossword with Nancy, his girlfriend of over a decade.

Those Jerry leaves behind to cherish his memory include his son, Joseph (Christine) Stark; five grandchildren, Samantha Stark (fiancé, Josh), Thomas Borges, Savannah Borges (boyfriend, Matt), Christian Borges (girlfriend, Morgan), and Alexander Stark; two sisters, Zora Neitzel and Laurel Stark; his Navy "brother", Ken (Laura) Hillman; his girlfriend, Nancy Andrews; his legion friend, Ching Lau; many nieces and nephews and in-laws from both Stark and Tomczyk sides.

In addition to his wife and parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Borges and his brother-in-law, Gordy Neitzel.

Funeral services for Jerry will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 350 Main Street, in Lomira with military honors. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Lomira.

Jerry's family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.

The Myrhum - Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Jerry's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
