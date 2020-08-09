1/1
Gerald R. Birschbach
1948 - 2020
Gerald R. Birschbach

New Holstein -

Gerald R. Birschbach, age 72, of New Holstein formerly of St. Peter, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls after his tired body gave out.

He was born June 7, 1948, in Fond du Lac to Jerome & Lucille (Wagner) Birschbach. Gerald graduated from St. Mary's Springs Academy in 1966. At the age of 16, following the death of his father, Gerald took over operating the family farm along with his mother and siblings to lend a helping hand.

After Gerald no longer farmed, he followed a passion in his life with organic farming, roasting grains, and foliar spraying; he made many friends throughout the state.

Gerald loved fishing Lake Winnebago, especially sturgeon spearing, perch fishing on Lake Winnibigosh, and hunting with his family. His love of farming was evident in his toy tractor collection.

Survivors include Kathleen (Mark) Puls of Wauwatosa, Darlene (John) Hau of rural Chilton "Brothertown", Rose Simon of Mount Calvary, Mary (Allen) Feldner of rural New Holstein "Marytown", Betty (Paul) Mand of Fond du Lac, John (Susan) Birschbach of Fond du Lac, Paul (Sarah) Birschbach of rural Hilbert "Stockbridge", Marcia (Bruce) Lawson of West Allis; 17 nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and great-nephews; other relatives; and many friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Jerome & Lucille Birschbach.

Funeral Service will take place at 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061. Rev. Michael Bertram, OFM Cap, a personal friend of the family, will preside. Gerald will be laid to rest with a private committal in the St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in St. Peter next to his parents.

Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Gerald's family at the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein on Thursday, August 13th from 3:00 PM until 6:45 PM.

Gerald's family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to the staff at Agnesian Home Health, St. Agnes Hospital, and at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion given to him.

For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
