Gerald R. "Jerry" Hendricks
North Fond du Lac - Gerald R. "Jerry" Hendricks, 80, of North Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. He was born in Menominee, Wis. on June 19, 1940 to William and Francis (Otto) Hendricks. Jerry served in the U.S. Army from 1957 - 1960. On September 16, 1961 he married Betty Beck at Church of Peace in Fond du Lac. Jerry and Betty celebrated 58 years of marriage in 2019.
Jerry loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He worked at the Fred Rueping Leather Company for many years and at WB Place Tannery in Hartford, Wis. until his retirement in 2004. Jerry was an avid fan of the Packers, Brewers and NASCAR racing.
Survivors include his wife, Betty; four children, Sherry Clouse (fiancé Bruce Smith), Mark Hendricks, David (Connie) Hendricks, and Jeff Hendricks (life partner Sue Kelly); ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; his niece, Connie (John) Schenk, and nephew, Hugh (Jackie) Hendricks. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Francis; an infant son, James; a granddaughter, Amanda; a great-grandson, Taylor; his brother, Ronald (Theresa) Hendricks; and his wife's parents, Arnold (Rose) Beck.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Monday, July 20, 2020 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Uecker-Witt with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial and Military Funeral Honors will follow in Ledgeview Memorial Park Cemetery. Due to circumstances surrounding Covid-19 and for the health of all in attendance, only 30 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home to visit with family. In addition, a mask is recommended while in attendance.
