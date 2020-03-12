Services
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union-Congregational Church
Waupun, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Union-Congregational Church
Waupun, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Schears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald "Jerry" Schears

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald "Jerry" Schears Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Schears

Waupun - Gerald "Jerry" Schears, 66, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 with his foldable chair in the woods where he loved enjoying God's creations; the sun, birds, and critters.

Funeral services for Gerald Schears will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Union-Congregational Church in Waupun with Rev. Robert Sherwood officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun and on Sunday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -