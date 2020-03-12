|
Gerald "Jerry" Schears
Waupun - Gerald "Jerry" Schears, 66, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 with his foldable chair in the woods where he loved enjoying God's creations; the sun, birds, and critters.
Funeral services for Gerald Schears will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Union-Congregational Church in Waupun with Rev. Robert Sherwood officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun and on Sunday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020