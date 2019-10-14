|
Gerald "Jerry" Van Deraa
Fond du Lac - Gerald "Jerry" Van Deraa, 75, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday October 14, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born on April 2, 1944 to the late Martin and Minnie (Sanderfoot) Van Deraa in Kaukauna, WI.
Jerry was united in marriage to Jeanne E. Steffes on February 10, 1968 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac.
Jerry was a member of Holy Family Catholic Community. He has been a Friend of Bill W. for 37 years. He was very proud to have found his higher power and to help share the AA message with others and even help in jails and prisons. Jerry had the gift of gab! He had many friends near and far.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jeanne; one brother, Jerome; two sisters, Barbara (Randy) Moehr and Judith Vande Voort; sisters-in-law, Theresa Van Deraa, Leona Van Deraa, Phyllis Van Deraa and Joyce Van Deraa; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his infant sister, Barbara; four brothers, Donald, Jim, Mary and Marvin; two sisters, Elizabeth and Rose Huben; sister-in-law, Lorraine Van Deraa; brothers-in-law, Paul Reichard, John Schmitz, Donald Huben and Marvin Vande Voort; niece, Colleen Huben; nephews, Darryl Van Deraa, Dean Wilson and Michael Van Deraa and other relatives.
Per the request from Jerry, cremation has taken place and private burial will take place in St. Charles Cemetery.
He will be greatly missed by his wife and all who knew him. Thanks to all who visited Jerry, especially his sister Judy and nieces, Laurie and Doreen.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019