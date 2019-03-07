Gerald W. Kinas



Fond du Lac - Gerald W. Kinas passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Lakeview Place.



He was born May 26, 1929 to William and LaVerna (Page) Kinas. On July 14, 1951, he married Marjorie J. Schaefer and they recently celebrated 67 years of wedded bliss. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953. He worked for Soo Line for 37 years.



Gerald will be well known for his love of woodworking, turning over 1,600 bowls, some containing more than a thousand pieces. He remodeled kitchens, made grandfather clocks and bedroom sets. He was a 4-H woodworking leader for 40 years. Gerald loved gardening and being outdoors. He always loved having a nicely manicured lawn. He was an avid fisherman.



Gerald was a lifelong member of Salem United Methodist Church. He served many years on the board of trustees there.



Gerald is survived by his wife Marjorie, daughters: Debra (Dan) Schabel of Fond du Lac, and Nancy (Bruce) Kelley of Hollywood, FL; grandchildren: Amy Schabel of Milwaukee, Sean Kelley of Hollywood, FL and Megan Kelley of St. Augustine, FL; a brother, William (Kirsten) of Vancouver, WA, and many nieces, nephews and good friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Everdene (Marvin) Kliewer and Eunice (William) Keup.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 1:00 - 3:30 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Dawn Helton officiating. Private family entombment will take place at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.



The family would like to thank the staff at Lakeview Place and Hospice for their kindness and care.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to 4-H Endowment or Salem United Methodist Church.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 7, 2019