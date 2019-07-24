Gerald "Jerry" Wagner



St. Peter - Gerald "Jerry" F. Wagner, 91, a resident of St. Peter, passed away at the Hospice Home of Hope on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, surrounded by his family. Jerry was born November 5, 1927, in the Town of Taycheedah, a son to Leo and Clara (Schneider) Wagner. On April 28, 1951 he married Genevieve "Genny" Goeser at St. Claudius Church in St. Cloud, WI.



Jerry retired from the Manitowoc Ship Yards. He enjoyed gardening, polka dancing and bowling. He was a parish member of Holy Family Catholic Community at St. Peter Church. Jerry served in the United States Army in Europe after World War II.



Jerry is survived by Genny, his wife of 68 years; four children, David (LaVerne "Bunny") Wagner of St. Peter, WI, Mary Kay (Edward) Miller of Salem, OR, Dale (Shirley) Wagner of Malone, WI and Tom Wagner of St. Peter, WI; ten grandchildren and twenty-five great, grandchildren; three sisters, Irma (Rollie) Wolff, Dolores Wagner and Marilyn Wagner; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Preceding Jerry in death are parents, one son Dean, three brothers and two sisters.



Private Memorial Services will be held by the family.