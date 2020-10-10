Geraldine L. "Geri" (Flaherty) (Ryan) Reitz
Fond du Lac - Geraldine L. "Geri" (Flaherty) (Ryan) Reitz, age 82, of Fond du Lac, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope. Geri was born in Fond du Lac, WI, on September 1, 1938, the daughter of Gerald and Hazel (Smith) Flaherty. She attended St. Joseph's Catholic Grade School, graduated from Goodrich High School in 1956. Geri worked for Fond du Lac County in the Veterans Service Office, the District Attorneys office, the law offices of Edgarton and Hobbs and then as the Fond du Lac County Jury Clerk until she retired at the age of 60.
Geri loved her grandchildren very much. She was an avid reader and loved movies and tech toys, including her iPad and iPod, playing games, music, and staying in touch with friends and family. Geri taught many small groups at her church and mostly led studies on Boundaries.
She is survived by her husband, David C. Reitz of Fond du Lac; two sons, Mark (Kim) Ryan of Fremont, WI, Michael (Jennifer) Ryan of Amenia, NY; her daughter-in-law, Jessica Ryan of New York; her granddaughters, Danielle and Samantha Ryan were a big part of her life. She also enjoyed being with grandchildren George and Talulah Ryan whenever she could.
Other family members include her brothers, Robert (Jane) Flaherty of Fond du Lac, John Flaherty of Fond du Lac, Jim Flaherty of Fond du Lac; her stepchildren, Jim (Carol) Reitz, Jeff (Cathy) Reitz, Greg Reitz, Robyn Henslin, and Paige Politte.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Margarete (Jim) Wempner; sister-in-law, Kyle Flaherty. She also sorrowfully lost two sons, Patrick Ryan in 2015 and Rick Ryan in 2014.
Cremation has taken place. A private celebration of Geri's life will tentatively take place at a later date.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com