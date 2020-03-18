|
Geraldine "Sis" M. Gutreuter
Fond du Lac - Geraldine "Sis" M.Gutreuter, 79, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on March 24, 1940, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Lloyd and Mary Igras Acord. She was a graduate of Fond du Lac High School, Class of 1958. On August 12, 1961, she married John "Jack" H. Gutreuter in Waukegan, IL.
Sis worked at MPTC, Fond du Lac County Court House and Best Roll'r. She loved fishing, traveling out West, gambling, and going to the cottage. She loved sports and was an avid Brewer and Packers fan.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Gutreuter of Fond du Lac, her daughter, Julie (Brian) Randall of Lamartine, her son, Joe Gutreuter of Fond du Lac, her two grandchildren: Kylie and Jackson, her brother James Acord of Worland, WY, and her nieces and nephews. She is further survived by her life-long friends: Judy Flanders of Fond du Lac and Dorothy Huberty of Phoenix, AZ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, John, her mother and father-in-law, Leo and Gerry Gutreuter, and her sister-in-law, JoAnn Acord.
At Sis's request private family services will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Cremation has taken place.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at St. Agnes Hospital, Cancer Center, and Agnesian Hospice.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family. www.kurkifurneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020