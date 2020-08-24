Gerhard (Gary) Kelm
Fond du Lac - Gerhard (Gary) W. Kelm, 70, of St. Peter, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, August 23, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was the son of Gerhard W. Kelm Sr. and June A. (Teela) Kelm. He attended elementary school in Green Lake and Garnett. As a child, he lived on Camp Shaganappi in Pipe. At camp, as a Boy Scout, he achieved the rank of Life Scout Order of the Arrow. He graduated from New Holstein High School in 1968. As a teenager, he was the bass player for the band, "The Phantoms," who played at numerous events.
Gary married the love of his life, Mary Rose Wagner at St. Peter Church on April 22, 1972. They loved their time together, traveling, attending numerous sporting events, and working on projects around the house/yard; most importantly spending time with each other, family and friends.
Gary served in the Army National Guard from 1968-1974, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. He worked in data processing/IT at Citizens Bank in Sheboygan and Combined Insurance in Fond du Lac. Eventually, he retired after 20 years of employment at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac. After retiring, he enjoyed 15 years of volunteering at Agnesian Healthcare.
Gary continued his love for scouting as a Cub Scout Master at Sacred Heart. He also coached his three sons in youth football and baseball in Fond du Lac and St. Peter. He was a current member of the St. Peter Lions Club.
Gary enjoyed "puttering" on projects in the garage, deer hunting, golfing with his buddies, watching his sons play sports, playing cards and games, traveling to Aruba, Mexico and family vacations to Fox Hills, Florida, and Washington DC. He especially loved watching Packers games and attending Brewers games, including opening day and spring training in Arizona. The lights of his life were his three boys and five grandchildren.
Gary is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary, his sons, Michael (special friend, Lynn Oliver), Joseph (Brenda), Matthew (Amanda); grandchildren, Adrian, Caleb, Zoey, Charlie and Mason; his sister, Sandy (George) Loehr; brothers-in-law: John (Claudia) Wagner, Dan (Barb) Wagner, Raymond aka Butch (Mary Ellen) Wagner; sister-in-law: Sue (Pete) Schumacher; cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his step-father, (Lyle Messner), his infant sister (Kathleen), and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, (Ray and Val Wagner).
Special thanks to Dr. Grass and the Agnesian Hospice Home team, especially Dr. Weber, Kari, Joann, and Chaplain Tim for their amazing care and compassion.
SERVICES: Gary's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, August 28 from 3:00 to 5:45 PM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street in Fond du Lac. A Liturgy of the Word will be held following the visitation at the funeral home at 6:00 PM. Due to our current pandemic, please keep in mind our current guidelines on social distancing and wearing a mask. Thank you.
Private burial will take place at St. Peter Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Agnesian Hospice Hope.
