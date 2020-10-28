Gerhardt W. Mueller
Fond du Lac - Gerhardt Walter Mueller, 94, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at his home. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints. Psalm 116:15.
He was born on December 12, 1925, in Green Bay, the son of German immigrant parents Paul and Margaret Naesar Mueller. He was baptized and confirmed in his Christian faith, graduated with a Lutheran teaching degree and spent his life witnessing for his Saviour Jesus Christ. 1 Cor. 6:20 You were bought with a price. On June 26, 1948, he married Bernice I. Mundstock in LaCrosse, WI, and were to be blessed with seven children. Psalm 127:3 "Children are a heritage of the Lord, and the fruit of the womb is His rewards."
Gerhardt faithfully served his Lord for 47 years as a teacher and principal at various Christian congregations including Luther Memorial Church and School in Fond du Lac for over 30 years. He also played organ and served as a Choir Director for the church. He avidly enjoyed stamp collecting, tracing family genealogy and flower gardening until age and health no longer allowed it.
Gerhardt is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Bernice Mueller, seven dedicated and caring children: Gary (Julie) Mueller of New Prague, MN, David (Linda) Mueller of Fond du Lac, John (Barb) Mueller of Dousman, WI, Barbara (Jeffrey) Bomber of Eau Claire, WI, Linda (Thomas) Joos of Eau Claire, WI, Paula (Craig) Stelter of Mankato, MN, and Mark (Tamara) Mueller of Genoa City, WI; 33 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, his sister, Evelyn Wilson of Milwaukee, WI and many cherished extended family, helpful friends and neighbors.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Rudolph Mueller.
Gerhardt's family is grateful for all the kindness shown to him by others, but especially to his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ who has crowned Gerhardt with eternal life in Heaven forever. Psalm 91:16 With long life will I satisfy him, and show him My salvation.
VISITATION: Friends may call from 9:00 - 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Luther Memorial Church, 134 21st Street, Fond du Lac.
SERVICE: A Victory Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Luther Memorial Church, with Pastor Rob Sauers officiating. Committal service will be held at Estabrooks Cemetery for the family.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com
. 920-921-4420