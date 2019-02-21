Services
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Hopp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Hopp


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gertrude Hopp Obituary
Gertrude Hopp

Waupun - Gertrude F. Hopp, 79, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Edenbrook in Fond du Lac.

Gertie was born February 13, 1940, the daughter of Peter and Jessie DeVries. On September 29, 1959 Gertie married Arthur Hopp in Friesland. The couple lived in Alto most of their married lives. Gertie worked for Electric Wire in Waupun, but her enjoyment was being a stay at home mom. She and Art loved going to the casino, especially Vegas. Gertie enjoyed her trips the last years of her life, and went to Alaska and Ireland. She was a member of Alto Reformed Church. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Gertrude is survived by her son, Dennis (Jaynee) Hopp of Waupun; her daughter, Renee Durant of Oshkosh; five grandchildren: Jessica (Nate) Disbrow, Dustin Hopp (fiance Anastasia Gebert), Robert Durant, Joseph Durant, and Nathan Horton; three great-grandchildren: Olivia, Leyton, and Alexander; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Art, in 2004; a great-grandchild, Kadi; three sisters: Jennie Alsum, Margaret Van Leeuwen, and Winnie Posthuma; a brother, John DeVries.

Funeral services for Gertrude Hopp will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.