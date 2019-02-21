|
Gertrude Hopp
Waupun - Gertrude F. Hopp, 79, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Edenbrook in Fond du Lac.
Gertie was born February 13, 1940, the daughter of Peter and Jessie DeVries. On September 29, 1959 Gertie married Arthur Hopp in Friesland. The couple lived in Alto most of their married lives. Gertie worked for Electric Wire in Waupun, but her enjoyment was being a stay at home mom. She and Art loved going to the casino, especially Vegas. Gertie enjoyed her trips the last years of her life, and went to Alaska and Ireland. She was a member of Alto Reformed Church. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Gertrude is survived by her son, Dennis (Jaynee) Hopp of Waupun; her daughter, Renee Durant of Oshkosh; five grandchildren: Jessica (Nate) Disbrow, Dustin Hopp (fiance Anastasia Gebert), Robert Durant, Joseph Durant, and Nathan Horton; three great-grandchildren: Olivia, Leyton, and Alexander; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Art, in 2004; a great-grandchild, Kadi; three sisters: Jennie Alsum, Margaret Van Leeuwen, and Winnie Posthuma; a brother, John DeVries.
Funeral services for Gertrude Hopp will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 21, 2019