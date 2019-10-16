|
Gertrude L. Doebert Lilge, our caring, patient, faith filled, loving, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend…peacefully went to her eternal home to be with our Lord and her earthly love of her life on Monday, October 14, 2019 from her Fond du Lac, WI home.
Gert was born on February 13, 1925 in the town of Lyndon, (Sheboygan County) WI, the daughter of Henry and Martha Krueger Doebert. She graduated from Plymouth High School in 1943. Gert married Carl, the love of her life on September 21, 1950 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Plymouth, WI. Losing Carl shortly after they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary broke Gert's heart and she knew her life would never be the same.
Gert and her husband, Carl lived in Fort Worth, TX for the first year of their married life. They moved to Fond du Lac, WI in 1951. They were the perfect example of true love, devotion and commitment in marriage. They not only showed a deep, sincere love for each other, but they truly gave of their own time and talents to anyone that could use a helping hand. Gert was patient, positive, selfless in giving of her time and talents throughout her life. She would ease one's stress by quoting "This too shall pass." Gert was an active member of Hope Lutheran Church and had enjoyed being involved in the Ladies Guild there.
Gert worked at Citizen's State Bank in Plymouth, WI and WI Public Service Co. of Sheboygan before marriage. After moving to Fond du Lac, WI in 1951 Gert worked at a variety of businesses in Fond du Lac throughout several years and retired from Action Advertiser in 1993.
Gert is survived by her son, Ron Lilge of Fond du Lac; special adopted family of Jim and Patty Burns, their children, Ryan (Amy), Jamie (Riley), Joseph, Rachel (Steven) and their son, Charle, also many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, who all have compassionately given generously of their time throughout the years. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl; brother, Henry W. Doebert and wife, Laura; sister, Helen Salverson and husband, Frank, sister, Lydia Giebler and husband, Willard.
The visitation will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at Hope Lutheran Church, Fond du Lac. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday at church. Entombment will take place in Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hope Lutheran Church of Fond du Lac, WI.
A special thank you is extended to Gert's niece, Laurie Holdridge, Jim and Patty Burns, Don and Jeanette Wolf, John Nelson and Diane Ziegler, and nieces, nephews and friends of Gert, who gave of their time and patience in caring for Gert over the years.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019