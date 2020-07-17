1/1
Gertrude L. "Gertie" Schladweiler
1933 - 2020
Gertrude "Gertie" L. Schladweiler

Slinger - Gertrude "Gertie" L. Schladweiler, 86, of Slinger, formerly St. Michaels, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 16, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was born on August 2, 1933 to the late Henry and Clementine (nee Albinger) Schmidt Jr. in West Bend, WI. She grew up on the family farm. Gertie worked at Club 144, where she met LeRoy. On Sept 11, 1954, she was united in marriage to LeRoy Schladweiler at St Mary's Catholic Church in Barton. Together they raised their seven children. She was an outstanding homemaker for her family. She was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church and choir. Gertie enjoyed crocheting and embroidery, making lap robes and afghans for various nursing homes. She loved gardening, flowers, birds, sunshine, and especially singing. She prayed faithfully every day. Saying the rosary held special meaning to her. Family was the most important thing to her, and enjoyed spending time with all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Those Gertie leaves behind to cherish her memory include her seven children, Gary (Doris) Schladweiler, Susan (Steven) Cotter, Judy (Greg) Melius, Liz (Steve) Weyker, Jeff (Teresa) Schladweiler, Jane (Brian) Ries, and Eric Schladweiler; 15 grandchildren, Katie (Tim) Vetter, Amanda (Ben) Kohlwey, Laura Lutz, William Cotter, Melissa (Kevin) Heisler, Megan (Steven) Ohland, Allison (Dwight) McShaw, Nicholas Weyker, Mark Weyker, Josh (Jen) Schladweiler, Adam (Hannah) Schladweiler, Michael Schladweiler, Erika (Patrick) O'Brien, Kristopher (Kelly) Ries, and Andrea (Joel) Goss. 30 great grandchildren; two sisters, Joanne Volm and Mary Price; two sisters-in-law, Ione Kohlman and Gretchen Schmidt; many nieces, nephews, other relatives

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Schladweiler; two brothers, Leo Schmidt and Raymond (Betty) Schmidt. Two brothers-in-law, Robert Volm Sr. and Dennis Price; many other brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

A public visitation in remembrance of Gertie will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 pm. Due to the current restrictions and guidelines, please practice social distancing and no handshakes or hugs with the family.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held.

Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.

The family would like to thank Horizon Hospice and the caretakers at Serenity Villa Assisted Living for all their help and care.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Gertrude's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
