Gladys M. Nachtwey
Gladys M. Nachtwey

North Fond du Lac - Gladys M. Nachtwey, 102, of North Fond du Lac, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Woodlands Senior Park. She was born December 16, 1917 in Mayville, WI, the daughter of Hiram and Lena (Hirsig) Bixby. On January 19, 1946 she married Walter J. Nachtwey at Presentation Church in North Fond du Lac. She was a proud military spouse of 14 years who raised her five children across the United States and Hawaii. After returning to Wisconsin Gladys and Walter owned and operated the Liquor Locker in North Fond du Lac. Gladys was a very active member of Community United Methodist Church in North Fond du Lac. She was also a member of the local chapter of American Ex-Prisoners of War. Gladys was an avid sports fan, watching the Brewers, Bucks, and Packers. She enjoyed camping, traveling, crocheting, crafts, cross stitch, crossword puzzles, word searches, and jig saw puzzles.

She is survived by her five children, Mike (Julia) Nachtwey of Piedmont, CA, Jim (Mary) Nachtwey of Oswego, IL, Daniel Nachtwey, Tim (Kathy) Nachtwey, and Mary (Jim) Bond all of Fond du Lac; six grandchildren, Emily (Josh) McBroom, Matt (Katie) Nachtwey, Melissa (Jason) Hutter, Ben (Jen) Nachtwey, Mitch Nachtwey, and Tom (Mallory) Nachtwey; eight great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter on March 4, 2004; and six siblings.

The visitation will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 12:00 - 2:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Lakeview Estates, Woodlands Senior Park, and the Agnesian Hospice nurses for the care and compassion given to Gladys over the years.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
October 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
