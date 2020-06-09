Glen E. Grater
Fond du Lac - Glen E. Grater of Fond du Lac passed away at age 95 on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born in Athol, Idaho on October 6, 1924 to Frank and Rose (Holder) Grater.
Glen graduated from high school in 1942 with a baseball scholarship but choose to enlist in the U.S. Army. He served proudly for 3 years stationed in the Philippines and was honorably discharged in 1946 having earned the rank of Staff Sergeant (SSGT).
On November 20, 1948 Glen married Elizabeth "Betty" Wempner at St Patrick's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. Betty preceded him in death on October 16, 2014.
Glen spent many years as Secretary-Treasurer for Boys Baseball, which later became Youth Baseball in Fond du Lac. After his retirement he donated his time maintaining and caring for the diamonds at the Youth Baseball Complex. Glen worked as a lineman for the Wisconsin Power & Light for 35 years, retiring in 1988. He was a lifetime member of both St. Joseph's Catholic Church and Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish.
Survivors include his two children, Mary (Larry) Madsen of Nekoosa and Mike (Peggy) Grater of Fond du Lac; five grandchildren, Jim (Sara) Grater of Germantown, Dave (Sherri) Madsen of Oconomowoc, Kevin (Kathryn) Grater of Neenah, Brad Madsen (special friend Ryan) of Port Deposit, MD and Katie (Brett) Mentink of St. Peter; and eleven great-grandchildren, Maria, Matthew, Mollie, Megan, Breahna, Ellie, Hudson, Madden, Carlie, Mya and Archer. He is further survived by a sister, Pearle LaLumia of Michigan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, beginning at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Holy Family Church, 271 4th St. Way in Fond du Lac. Inurnment in Calvary Cemetery will follow the service with Military Funeral Honors being presented by the U.S. Army. Cremation has taken place.
Memorials in Glen's name may be sent to Hutton Settlement Children's Home, 422 W. Riverside Ave., Ste. 931 Spokane, WA 99201 or by visiting huttonsettlement.org/help-donations/
Glen was a humble and gentle soul who loved and appreciated his family. It just won't be the same without you Gramps, you will be missed.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Fond du Lac - Glen E. Grater of Fond du Lac passed away at age 95 on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born in Athol, Idaho on October 6, 1924 to Frank and Rose (Holder) Grater.
Glen graduated from high school in 1942 with a baseball scholarship but choose to enlist in the U.S. Army. He served proudly for 3 years stationed in the Philippines and was honorably discharged in 1946 having earned the rank of Staff Sergeant (SSGT).
On November 20, 1948 Glen married Elizabeth "Betty" Wempner at St Patrick's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. Betty preceded him in death on October 16, 2014.
Glen spent many years as Secretary-Treasurer for Boys Baseball, which later became Youth Baseball in Fond du Lac. After his retirement he donated his time maintaining and caring for the diamonds at the Youth Baseball Complex. Glen worked as a lineman for the Wisconsin Power & Light for 35 years, retiring in 1988. He was a lifetime member of both St. Joseph's Catholic Church and Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish.
Survivors include his two children, Mary (Larry) Madsen of Nekoosa and Mike (Peggy) Grater of Fond du Lac; five grandchildren, Jim (Sara) Grater of Germantown, Dave (Sherri) Madsen of Oconomowoc, Kevin (Kathryn) Grater of Neenah, Brad Madsen (special friend Ryan) of Port Deposit, MD and Katie (Brett) Mentink of St. Peter; and eleven great-grandchildren, Maria, Matthew, Mollie, Megan, Breahna, Ellie, Hudson, Madden, Carlie, Mya and Archer. He is further survived by a sister, Pearle LaLumia of Michigan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, beginning at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Holy Family Church, 271 4th St. Way in Fond du Lac. Inurnment in Calvary Cemetery will follow the service with Military Funeral Honors being presented by the U.S. Army. Cremation has taken place.
Memorials in Glen's name may be sent to Hutton Settlement Children's Home, 422 W. Riverside Ave., Ste. 931 Spokane, WA 99201 or by visiting huttonsettlement.org/help-donations/
Glen was a humble and gentle soul who loved and appreciated his family. It just won't be the same without you Gramps, you will be missed.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.