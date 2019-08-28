|
Glenda Biondi
Fond du Lac - Glenda M. Biondi (nee Gustafson), 57, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Edenbrook Nursing Home in Fond du Lac. She was born on February 10, 1962 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Charles and Ann Gustafson (nee Welsh). Glenda graduated from Goodrich High School and attended MPTC for one year studying Food Service. She worked at Blue Diamond Restaurant from 1985 until 1995, and then worked in Food Service at the St. Francis Home. She also worked at Quad Graphics working in childcare. On August 21, 2004, she married Robert Biondi at St. Louis Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. Glenda liked to work in the yard, homemaking, reading, visiting with family, and raising her son, Jeremy.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Robert; son, Jeremy Charles; her mother, Ann Gustafson; siblings, Robert Gustafson, Gary (friend James) Gustafson, and Debra Wingeier. She is further survived by her mother-in-law, Ann Biondi; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Mary (Gerald) Kasinski, Mike Biondi, John Biondi, Rich (Debra) Biondi, Ann Biondi, and Gina (Anthony) Dentici, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Glenda was preceded in death by her father, Charles Gustafson; father-in-law, Joseph Biondi Sr; and her brother-in-law, Joseph Biondi Jr.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 S. Peters Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Glenda's family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 11:00 am until the time of Mass. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Agnesian Foundation.
Glenda's family would like to thank Edenbrook of Fond du Lac and Oshkosh for their care and support.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Aug. 28, 2019