Services
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glendon Kok
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glendon Dale Kok

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glendon Dale Kok Obituary
Glendon Dale Kok

Sun City - Glendon Dale Kok, 68, of Sun City passed away October 5, 2019. Glen was born and raised on his family farm in Markesan, WI. After graduating from Markesan High School in 1968, he stayed in the area. He worked for Glover Metal Buildings for over 30 years.

On June 29, 1985, he married his true love, Roselyn, and gained his daughters Haley & Polly.

After enduring enough Wisconsin winters, and raising his family, he and Roz moved to the sunny golf courses of Sun City, AZ. They spent 17 wonderful years enjoying golf, travel, friends and their grandkids.

Glen will be remembered for his easygoing attitude, and acceptance of others. Glen's patience was admirable.

Glen loved his family and friends and his Green Bay Packers. To honor that, we ask that you wear your Packer gear to the services.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. with services at 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home, 201 E Jefferson St., Waupun, WI. Interment to follow at The Brandon Cemetery on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents, Harold & Janet Kok, daughter Tracey, and father in laws Richard Pfeffer and Kenneth Restall.

He is survived by his wife Roselyn "Roz" Kok; children Matthew Kok (Irene), Toby Kok, Haley Hutton, Polly Looper (Lance); brothers Duane Kok (Sally), Jerry Kok (Deb), Dennis Kok (Jackie) & Doug Kok; sisters Diane Ferendale (Lee), Linda Hardesty (Chuck), Valerie Bille (Ken), Kathy Dornfeld (Dean) and Renee Theryl (Ron); grandchildren Samantha, Alyssa, Nicholas, Matula, Ava, Silas, Miles, Sage, Carver, Harrison, Nico & Trace and little knotheads Vinny & Yoko. Glen was son-in-law and beloved caregiver to Roz's mom, Dollie Pfeffer.

Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glendon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now