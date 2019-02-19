|
Glenroy Greuel
Kiel - Glenroy H. Greuel, 91, of Kiel and formerly of St. Anna died peacefully Saturday evening February 16, 2019 with his family at his side at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. He was born July 15, 1927 in St. Cloud, son of the late Alvin & Irene (Voelker) Greuel. Glen attended St. Cloud Catholic Grade School and was a graduate of New Holstein High School.
On May 4, 1949 he was united in marriage to Theresa Dickrell at St. Ann Catholic Church. Glen worked at Webb's Dairy Farm in Greenbush in his early years. From 1955 until his retirement in 1993 he was a dedicated employee of the Kohler Co. where he was a member of the Quarter Century Club. One of Glen's proudest moments, was having his three sons also join the ranks of the Quarter Century Club at Kohler. He was an active member of St. Ann Catholic Church where he was an usher & greeter, sang in the choir, was a member of the Holy Name Society and was active in Marion Devotions. After his retirement, he volunteered alongside Theresa for many years at the Salvatorian Mission Warehouse.
In his younger years, because of his love of nature and the outdoors, Glen enjoyed small game hunting as well as deer hunting with the bow, and fishing with his children. He was a past member of the St. Anna Fire Dept., the St. Ann Dartball League and was a 4-H Gardening Leader. Glen was the recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award for his work with the Winnebago East Shore Lions Club. In his free time, he enjoyed wood working and gardening. He was active in card clubs and enjoyed playing sheepshead.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Theresa; his children, Judith (Ronald) Dietrich of rural Chilton, Thomas (Nancy) Greuel of New Holstein, Timothy (Mary) Greuel of St. Cloud, Joan (Bruce) Lechler, rural Kiel; daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Greuel; 15 grandchildren, Jerome (Nicole) Greuel, Andrew (Heather) Greuel, Catherine (Richard) Karls, Lori (Jason) Loker, Jennifer (Stephen) Shauger, Jonathan (Mindy) Dietrich, Jessica (Brian) Bertino, Erin (Ryan) Schmitz, Benjamin (Victoria) Greuel, Becky (Frank) Born, Nicole Greuel, Abby (Eric) Schneider, Jess (Josh) Mertens, Courtney Lechler and Dylan Lechler. He is further survived by 25 great grandchildren with another on the way; a brother, Oliver (Rita) Greuel; a sister, Joanne Riesterer; brothers-in-law, Nicholas (Mary) Dickrell, Roman (Rosella) Dickrell, Cletus Dickrell, Donald (Ginny) Dickrell; sisters-in-law, Sister Imelda Ann Dickrell and Marlene Dickrell, along with numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Stephen Greuel; infant daughter, Mary Jane Greuel; granddaughter, Deborah Greuel; sisters, Kathleen Greuel and Vivian (Harvey) Baker; brothers, Orville and Melvin (Mary Ellen) Greuel; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Nicholas and Norma Dickrell; brothers-in-law, Clement Dickrell (infant), Clarence (Luella) Dickrell, Leo Dickrell and Wilfred Riesterer; sisters-in-law, Rose Dickrell, Martha (Edward) Kasprzak, MaryAnn Mytko, Elvira (Laverne) Minor, Cyrina (Hank) Turek, Ermina (Roland) Mekka, Aurelia (Wilmer) Krebsbach and Imelda (Al) Faust.
The funeral Mass for Glen will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church (N188 School St. New Holstein "St. Anna".) Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. A time of visitation and support will take place at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St. Kiel) on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue at church on Friday from 9:00 am until 10:15 am when we will have brief family rites before Mass at 10:30 am.
Glen's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Sheboygan Memorial Hospital Emergency and 4th Floor, along with the nurses and staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the compassionate care given to Glen and his entire family.
Glen's life lessons to us are to find value in a solid day of hard work, never hold back from a good laugh or joke, cherish your family and always allow your faith to guide you through life.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 19, 2019