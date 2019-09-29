|
|
Gloria D. Jacobs
Fond du Lac - Gloria Dawn (Farr) Jacobs, who recently celebrated her 90th birthday with her loving family, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, with her children by her side, at The Woodlands, Fond du Lac.
She was born on September 19, 1929, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Almond and Mildred (Gransee) Farr. On June 14, 1952, she married Carlton H. Jacobs at Immanuel Trinity Lutheran Church by Rev. Fred Landack.
Gloria graduated from Fond du Lac Senior High School in 1947. She was then employed at the Infant Sock Company until 1954, after she was a home maker and enjoyed and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gloria was a charter member of Luther Memorial Church.
She is survived by her two children: Carla Stubbe and Rob (Ann) Jacobs; five grandchildren: Christine (Randy) Trinrud, Carrie (Nick) Tasch, Jennifer (Troy) Powers, Renee (special friend Christopher Bandurski) Jacobs and Michael Jacobs; six great-grandchildren: Nolan, Kailer and Ethan Trinrud, Colton Tasch, and Coraline and Chloe Powers. She is further survived by sisters-in-law: Paula Farr, Donna Jacobs and Jean Jacobs; brothers-in-law: David (Irene) Jacobs and Edward Jacobs.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, her infant son Brian in 1962, her husband Carl in 2011, and her son-in-law Larry Stubbe. Also preceding her were her three brothers: Charles (Dolly) Farr, Gale Farr and Ronald Farr; four brothers in law: Harry (Lucille) Jacobs Jr., Elton Jacobs, Richard (Bertie) Jacobs and Ronald Jacobs; her two sisters-in-law: Betty (Carl) Wegner and Marilyn (Herbert) Fenske.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Luther Memorial Church, 134 21st Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Luther Memorial Church, with Rev. Rob Sauers officiating. Burial will follow at Estabrooks Cemetery.
Gloria's family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and aides from The Woodlands and Hospice for their care and kindness to Gloria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Agnesian Hospice Home of Hope.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 29, 2019