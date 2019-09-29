Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Luther Memorial Church
134 21st Street
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Luther Memorial Church
134 21st Street
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria D. Jacobs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria D. Jacobs

Fond du Lac - Gloria Dawn (Farr) Jacobs, who recently celebrated her 90th birthday with her loving family, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, with her children by her side, at The Woodlands, Fond du Lac.

She was born on September 19, 1929, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Almond and Mildred (Gransee) Farr. On June 14, 1952, she married Carlton H. Jacobs at Immanuel Trinity Lutheran Church by Rev. Fred Landack.

Gloria graduated from Fond du Lac Senior High School in 1947. She was then employed at the Infant Sock Company until 1954, after she was a home maker and enjoyed and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gloria was a charter member of Luther Memorial Church.

She is survived by her two children: Carla Stubbe and Rob (Ann) Jacobs; five grandchildren: Christine (Randy) Trinrud, Carrie (Nick) Tasch, Jennifer (Troy) Powers, Renee (special friend Christopher Bandurski) Jacobs and Michael Jacobs; six great-grandchildren: Nolan, Kailer and Ethan Trinrud, Colton Tasch, and Coraline and Chloe Powers. She is further survived by sisters-in-law: Paula Farr, Donna Jacobs and Jean Jacobs; brothers-in-law: David (Irene) Jacobs and Edward Jacobs.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, her infant son Brian in 1962, her husband Carl in 2011, and her son-in-law Larry Stubbe. Also preceding her were her three brothers: Charles (Dolly) Farr, Gale Farr and Ronald Farr; four brothers in law: Harry (Lucille) Jacobs Jr., Elton Jacobs, Richard (Bertie) Jacobs and Ronald Jacobs; her two sisters-in-law: Betty (Carl) Wegner and Marilyn (Herbert) Fenske.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Luther Memorial Church, 134 21st Street, Fond du Lac.

FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Luther Memorial Church, with Rev. Rob Sauers officiating. Burial will follow at Estabrooks Cemetery.

Gloria's family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and aides from The Woodlands and Hospice for their care and kindness to Gloria.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Agnesian Hospice Home of Hope.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
Download Now