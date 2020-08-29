Gloria J. Lettau
Fond du Lac - Gloria J. Lettau, age 92, of North Fond du Lac, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on April 29, 1928, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of the late Edward and Lillian (Dobbins) Parmen. She was a graduate of Goodrich High School and later married Niel R. Lettau on June 1, 1949, in Grand Forks, ND. He preceded her in death on November 16, 2001. Gloria enjoyed time with family, telling stories, crocheting, picnics, polka music, poker games, crafting, baking, decorating for the holidays, going to garage sales, and cruising in her convertible.
Survivors include three children, Lance (Rita) Lettau, Lana (Chris) Bastien, Holly Lettau; seven grandchildren, Lacey (Ben) Wellens, Lauren (Chad Smith) Lettau, Marcus Lettau, Stacy (Wes) Block, Niel Lettau, Casey Liedke, and Leigha Lettau; fourteen great-grandchildren; niece, Jil Rennie; nephew, Dennis (Elaine) Beckus; her special friends, Bernie Bown and Susie Freund. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Joan Beckus and Jini Little.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, September 3, 2020. From 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Entombment will follow the visitation at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com