Gloria L. Hoff
Fond du Lac - Gloria L. Hoff, 70, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 with family by her side. She was born on October 3, 1949 to the late Martin and Gladys (Sass) Baus in Fond du Lac.
Gloria had a big heart. She enjoyed being around people and working on puzzles. She worked as a CNA for many years, along with working as a bartender and helping out with the carnival set-up. Gloria collected pigs. She truly missed her furry friends.
Survivors include: four siblings, Mary (friend, Bruce) Martin, Lawrence (Maryann) Baus, Carol Baus and Barb (Tom) Guell; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Elmer Baus and nephew Dean Baus.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Kiwanis shelter off of Promen Drive in Lakeside Park from 2:00 to 6:00 PM.
Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
.