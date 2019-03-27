Sister Gonzaga Hron, CSA



Fond du Lac - Sister Gonzaga (Louise LaVern) Hron died on March 20, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital.



Louise was born in West Bend, WI, on June 7, 1945, to Lloyd R. and Florence C. Gonnering Hron. She was the second of a family of five children. She attended grade school at Holy Trinity School in Kewaskum, WI, where she was taught by the Sisters of St Agnes. Louise graduated from Kewaskum Community High School. She attended Marian College of Fond du Lac for two years, working each summer as a secretary at Regal Ware in Kewaskum.



In 1965 she entered the Sisters of St Agnes and also continued her studies at Marian College. She professed vows as a Sister of St. Agnes on August 15,1968, with the religious name Sister Gonzaga.



She graduated from Marian College in 1968 with a BA in Biology and Math. A licensed secondary school teacher, Sister Gonzaga taught for 10 years at St. Mary Springs High School, Fond du Lac, WI; Beloit Catholic High School, Beloit, WI; and Immaculate Conception High School, Elmhurst, IL.



After transitioning out of the field of education, Sister Gonzaga's passion was to serve others through cooking. Sister Gonzaga ministered for many years in dietary services at large residences of the congregation such as Nazareth Heights Infirmary and Boyle Apostolic Center. She was generous in offering her skill and experiences, together with other Sisters, to prepare festive meals for special occasions often baking and creating fabulously decorated cakes. Sister Gonzaga's other love was care for Earth: preservation of natural resources, restoration of prairies and beautifying areas that all could enjoy.



Sister Gonzaga was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd Hron and Florence Gonnering Hron, her brother Lloyd, Jr., and her brother-in-law Ronald Ruplinger.



She is survived by her sisters Sheila (Richard) Whiting, Monica (Leo) Lettow and Ann Ruplinger; her nieces, nephews and their families; many friends and the Sisters of St Agnes with whom she lived, prayed and ministered.



Cremation has taken place. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 2:30pm in St. Francis Home Chapel, 33 Everett Street, Fond du Lac, WI. The presider will be Father Ken Smits, Capuchin. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Springs Cemetery.



Memorials can be directed to the CSA Mission Advancement Office, 320 County Road K, Fond du Lac, WI.



The Sisters of St. Agnes are grateful for the physicians and staff at St. Agnes Hospital who provided care for Sister Gonzaga.



Zacherl Funeral Home is serving the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary