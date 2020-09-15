1/1
Gordon A. Abrahamson
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon A. Abrahamson

Fond du Lac - Gordon A. Abrahamson, of Fond du Lac, WI, age 87, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born on May 12, 1933, at Egg Harbor, Wisconsin, to Rose and Gust Abrahamson. Upon the death of his father in 1946, the family moved to Sturgeon Bay, WI, where he graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1951.

Gordon served in the U. S. Army. Upon discharge he went on to study Correctional Administration and received a Master's Degree in Social Work. He began his career in Corrections in 1959 starting as a parole officer and ending his career in 1996 as the Warden of Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun.

Gordon married Aleene Francis on September 5, 1959 in Minnesota. They have three children, Wendy Rashid of Estes Park, Colorado; Sheri Powelson (Jeff) of Sparta, Wisconsin; and Todd Abrahamson (Kathy) of West LaFayette, Indiana. Gordon is survived by his wife and children, as well as ten grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother Rose and father Gust, brother Gustav Abrahamson and a sister Ruth Schultz.

Gordon had a life-long interest in singing in the church choir and a barbershop quartet. He loved to travel with his wife, children and grand-children, taking them each on a trip when they were old enough.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kumar, the staff at Woodlands Senior Park, and Agnesian Hospice Hope for their wonderful care, Kurki Funeral Chapel, and Immanuel Trinity Church.

A private family service was held on Wednesday, September 16, at Immanuel Trinity Lutheran Church. Condolences can be sent in care of Kurki Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions can be sent to Immanuel Trinity Lutheran Church, 20 Wisconsin-American Dr. Fond du Lac, WI 54935.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Service
Immanuel Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved