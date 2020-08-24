1/1
Gordon D. Lopes
Gordon Dexter Lopes, age 78, of Berlin, died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at WI Veterans Home at King after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

He was born November 24, 1941, in New Bedford, MA, the son of Edalbert and Anna Nobre Lopes. Gordon attended Kailua High School and received a BA degree in Sociology with Criminal Justice option and Paralegal degree from S.E. Massachusetts University. On June 11, 1988, he was united in marriage to Kristine Friedel in Wareham, MA.

Gordon served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and Reserves for almost 23 years and the communities of Acushnet and Wareham, MA, as a police patrolman. He was a past member Berlin Kiwanis Club and a member of Berlin Masonic Lodge #38 F.&A.M. and McCullen-Kimpel Marine Corps League Detachment #552 in Fond du Lac. Gordon enjoyed gardening, traveling, art, music and animals.

He is survived by his wife, Kristine; two daughters, Kim (Frank) Lucero and Robin (John) Bellucci; one stepson, Joshua (Christy) Sucaet; one brother, Eric (Alice) Lopes; one half-brother, Enrico Branchini; five grandchildren, Gary (Norma) Reed, Kyle (Valerie) Torrey, Sean Torrey, Jose (Jessica) Gonzalez and Erica Bellucci; six great-grandsons, Nathan Reed, Sean Lopes, Tucker Torrey, Chase Torrey, Ayden Bellucci and Jameson Torrey; and three step-grandsons, Greyson Sucaet, Griffin Sucaet and Richard Torrey III. He is further survived by sister-in-law, Ruth (John) Regan; two nephews, Bruce Lopes and Michael Branchini; niece, Michelle Branchini; and Troy (Gina) Coleman, who were very special to Gordon. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Enrico Branchini; brother, Albert; and a great-grandson, Ethan Luce.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Masonic funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral chapel. Interment with military honors will be in St. Charles Cemetery in Fond du Lac. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail card to Barbola Funeral Chapel, c/o Gordon Lopes, PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at barbolafc@yahoo.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Barbola Funeral Chapel, Inc.
282 E. Marquette Street
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2755
