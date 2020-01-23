|
Gordon E. Loehr
St. Cloud - Gordon Edward Loehr, Senior, age 87, of rural St. Cloud, passed away peacefully at home with his wife, Cheryl, at his bedside on Friday, January 17, 2020. Gordon was one of twelve local servicemen from Fond du Lac enlisted in the U.S. Navy who served aboard the USS Dortch, a destroyer known as "The Little Fondy" during the Korean War from 1951-53.
Gordon then went on to become a business representative for the United Food and Commercial Workers Union where he assisted in developing a statewide health, welfare, and pension program for union workers. In 1986 he was honored by the Fond du Lac County Labor Council for his outstanding service in the labor movement.
During this time Gordon became very active in politics. He was the Chairperson for the Fond du Lac County Democratic Party; Chairperson for the 6th District Democratic Party; Delegate to the 1968 Democratic Convention; Democratic candidate for State Senate in 1968; Democratic candidate for the U.S. Congress in 1982; and the Democratic candidate for the State Assembly in 1992. After retiring from the Union, Gordon became the Director of the Blandine House of Fond du Lac and was responsible for guiding many men to a life of sobriety.
Gordon was an avid reader and served many years as the President of the Fond du Lac Public Library Board. But, his greatest passion was gardening. He cherished the land and provided friends and family with an ample supply of veggies. He was known as the "Rutabaga King" for growing almost basketball size rutabagas.
Gordon is survived by four sons, Gordon (Theresa) Loehr Jr., Kenneth (Julie) Loehr, Kurt (Bonnie) Loehr, Kraig (Joell) Loehr all of Fond du Lac, two daughters, Cheryl (John) Gardner of Waupun, and Ilsa Loehr. He is further survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Gordon was preceded in death by his son, Kyle Loehr in 2007, his parents, two sisters, Velma (LaVern) Cook, and Mildred (Don) Schreiber.
Special thanks are given to Gordon's niece, JoAnn Guell, for helping in his care. The family also thanks the nurses from Agnesian Hospice Hope for their compassionate care of Gordon. Appreciation is also extended to all the Loehr's friends and neighbors who so willingly and patiently gave of their time and love to be there for them.
SERVICE: Visitation for Gordon will be held on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1ST from 10:30 am until Noon at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street in Fond du Lac. A memorial service and military rites will follow.
In lieu of flowers please direct donations to Agnesian Hospice Hope, The Blandine House in Fond du Lac, the Fond du Lac Humane Society, or the .
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020