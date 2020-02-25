Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
Gordon H. Jacob


1945 - 2020
Gordon H. Jacob Obituary
Gordon H. Jacob

Oakfield - Gordon H. Jacob, 74, of Oakfield, died Monday, February 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born November 19, 1945 in Portage, the son of Henry and Mary (Henton) Jacob. Gordon served in the U.S. Navy from 1965-1969. On October 24, 1970 he married Patsy A. Wiese at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Oakfield. Gordon worked for various companies through his career retiring from Buechel Stone in 2000. He enjoyed antique tractor pulling, playing cards (especially cribbage), fishing, being outdoors, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy; two sons, Trevor (significant other, Jane) Jacob of Lamartine and Troy (Crystal) Jacob of Fond du Lac; three grandchildren, Kayla Jacob, Dylan Jacob, and Emma Jacob; three siblings, Richard (Bonnie) Jacob of Pardeeville, Judy Baldridge of Soldotna, AK, and Patty (Mike) Currey of Kasilof, AK; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The visitation will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 8:00 - 11:00 AM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park where military honors will be conducted.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
