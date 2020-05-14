Services
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St
Waupun, WI 53963
(920) 324-5547
For more information about
Gordon Perry
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Entombment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Calvary Cemetery in the Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Perry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon Perry Obituary
Gordon Perry

Waupun - Gordon Harold Perry, age 84 passed away peacefully with family at his side on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Christian Home in Waupun.

Gordon was born on June 20, 1934, son of Bert and Margaret (LaValle) Perry. He was united in marriage to Jessie Riel on June 27, 1964, in Waupun. Gordon enjoyed gardening and camping. He cherished spending time with his grandsons and pets.

Gordon is survived by his step daughter Iris (Ted King) Ehlert; two step grandchildren, Raymond (Brenda) Ehlert, Cheryl (Mark) Young; five step great-grandchildren, Mark (Lisa) Werner, Nate (Amanda) Ehlert, Trent (Lindsay) Ehlert, Grant (Alissa) Ehlert and Patrick (McKayla) Stobb; six great-great grandchildren, Riley, Lincoln, Avery, Layla, Emma and Elyce; sister, Elaine (Harvey) Daane; two sisters-in-law, Agnes Perry and Patricia Loecher; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jessie in 2008; siblings, Donald Perry, Alan (Marlene) Perry, Marilyn Perry, James Perry and Maureen Perry; in-laws, James (Laverne) Riel, Minnie (Warren) Heideman, Richard (Fern) Riel, George Riel, Marie Riel, Gordon (Jean) Riel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A private service will be held with Military Honors provided by American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard. Entombment to follow at the Calvary Cemetery in the Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Fond du Lac, WI.

The family would like to thank the staff at Christian Home and Agnesian Hospice for the wonderful care throughout his stay.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 14 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -