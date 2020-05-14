|
Gordon Perry
Waupun - Gordon Harold Perry, age 84 passed away peacefully with family at his side on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Christian Home in Waupun.
Gordon was born on June 20, 1934, son of Bert and Margaret (LaValle) Perry. He was united in marriage to Jessie Riel on June 27, 1964, in Waupun. Gordon enjoyed gardening and camping. He cherished spending time with his grandsons and pets.
Gordon is survived by his step daughter Iris (Ted King) Ehlert; two step grandchildren, Raymond (Brenda) Ehlert, Cheryl (Mark) Young; five step great-grandchildren, Mark (Lisa) Werner, Nate (Amanda) Ehlert, Trent (Lindsay) Ehlert, Grant (Alissa) Ehlert and Patrick (McKayla) Stobb; six great-great grandchildren, Riley, Lincoln, Avery, Layla, Emma and Elyce; sister, Elaine (Harvey) Daane; two sisters-in-law, Agnes Perry and Patricia Loecher; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jessie in 2008; siblings, Donald Perry, Alan (Marlene) Perry, Marilyn Perry, James Perry and Maureen Perry; in-laws, James (Laverne) Riel, Minnie (Warren) Heideman, Richard (Fern) Riel, George Riel, Marie Riel, Gordon (Jean) Riel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A private service will be held with Military Honors provided by American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard. Entombment to follow at the Calvary Cemetery in the Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Fond du Lac, WI.
The family would like to thank the staff at Christian Home and Agnesian Hospice for the wonderful care throughout his stay.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 14 to May 20, 2020