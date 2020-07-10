Gordon Schill
Campbellsport - Gordon Michael Schill born July 5, 1935 went to his eternal rest on July 7, 2020 just after celebrating being 85 years young. He was born the son of Cornelius "Corney" P. and Rose (Neumeyer) Schill in Ashford, WI. On September 21, 1961 he married Georgene (Hoffman) and they celebrated 56 years of marriage and enjoyed a life-time of fun, happiness and love.
Gordon started his career at 12 years old washing cars at the Ashford Service Station owned by his father and later became a GM Master Mechanic with Schill Motor. In 1947 Schill Motor Chevrolet-Buick opened on Main Street in Campbellsport and in 1975 it became a true family owned business when he, his brother and sister took over ownership. He loved mowing the lawn, fishing, smoking his vast array of pipes, playing dominoes and tinkering. Many were touched by Gordon and Georgene's love of family and their generosity of their home and pool to learn how to swim, roast hot dogs and marshmallows on an open fire.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgene, his parents Cornelius and Rose Schill, his in-laws Norbert and Florence Hoffman, an infant brother, Richard, his sister Dolores Sklener, his sister-in-laws Mary Schill and Arlyne Hoffman, brother in-laws Neal Hoffman and Donald Sklener.
He is survived by a brother Gerald Schill of Campbellsport, a sister Marjorie (Donald) Miller of Camano Island, WA, brother in-law Dale Hoffman of LeRoy, sister in-laws Sally (Warren) Duerbeck of Arlington, VA, Judy (Joe) Perrizon of Fond du Lac, Jane (Joe) Kudinger of Park Falls, WI. Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Cremation has occurred and family members will honor Gordon's final wishes privately.
Hope is important because it can make the present moments less difficult to bear. As Gordy was leaving his home on his way to the kingdom, a quick rainstorm came through and after it was done, a double rainbow appeared. We knew he had got to the gates and entered the kingdom and was reunited with the love of his life, Georgene. Gordon and Georgene let us know that all was good once again and our hope for them was fulfilled.
"May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit." ~ Romans 15:13