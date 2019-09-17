|
Grace Frens
Waupun - Grace Frens, 96, of Waupun died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at The Christian Home in Waupun.
Grace was born April 1, 1923 in the township of Arpin, WI, the daughter of Arthur and Alina Holstein Osinga. The family moved to Vesper, WI where she attended grade school. At the age of 12 they moved to Waupun where Grace attended Waupun schools. On April 24, 1942 she married Harry M. Frens. The couple farmed in the Waupun area most of their married lives until moving to Waupun. Grace was a member of First Reformed Church in Waupun and a member of AIM Quilting at the church.
Grace is survived by a daughter, Susan Frens of Brownsville; a son, Donald (Kristin) Frens of Waupun; four grandchildren: Bonnie Vis, Gloria (Brian) Weber, Sara (Matthew) Homan, and Curtis Frens (fiance´e, Casey Nickel); six great-grandchildren: Andrew Vis, Angelica Vis, Alexia Weber, Jesse Weber, Luke Homan, and Amber Homan.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Frens in 2001; and two sisters, Louise Smedema and Ann Alsum.
Funeral services for Grace Frens will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Rev. Barry Lang officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 17, 2019